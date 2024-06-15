Celebrating FreeBSD Day: A Journey Through 31 Years of Open Source Excellence

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2024



Mark your calendars and get ready for an extraordinary celebration as we embark on a week-long tribute to one of the most resilient and respected operating systems in the world—FreeBSD! From June 19th, we will kick off FreeBSD Week, culminating in the grand celebration of FreeBSD Day. This year, we’re not just commemorating another year of innovation and community; we’re celebrating 31 years of FreeBSD’s unwavering commitment to excellence, security, and open-source principles.

