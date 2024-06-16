posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 16, 2024



Quoting: SparkyLinux 7.4 'Orion Belt' update rolls out: Here’s what's new —

The much-anticipated update to Sparky 7, dubbed "Orion Belt," is officially here with its 7.4 version, and it's packed with updates and tweaks.

For those who might not know, Sparky 7 is built on the stable backbone of Debian 12 "Bookworm," ensuring a seamless and reliable experience for its users. This latest update, rolled out as a part of its regular quarterly cycle, brings us up to speed with the freshest developments from both Debian and Sparky’s own repositories.

So, what’s new in Sparky 7.4? A lot, actually. We're talking about a range of kernel updates with multiple options for different needs. For the PC crowd, you have the Linux kernel PC at 6.1.90 LTS. And if you're on ARM, Sparky has you covered with the 6.6.31 LTS kernel.

But that's just the start. The update brings with it the latest LibreOffice 7.4.7 suite for all your productivity needs, alongside KDE Plasma 5.27.5 for those who crave a cutting-edge yet stable desktop environment. Not a KDE fan? Not a problem. Sparky 7.4 also features updates to LXQt 1.2.0, MATE 1.26, Xfce 4.18, and Openbox 3.6.1, ensuring there's something for everyone.