A Week of Celebrations

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2024,

updated Jun 15, 2024



Rianne's site turned 20 this past week (Monday). Today (well, yesterday afternoon, it is just past midnight here) we had a second party for it (we have leftover foods from it, even lots of pizza).

There will be more next week. Would readers who live nearby like to join us for a meal to celebrate? If so, get in touch with us. We can make arrangements.

Photos (no faces!) will be shared some time by the end of the month. Our priority is to not lose sight of the site. We rightly priority the site, not these parties. We don't expected to have such parties next year or the year after that because 21 and 22 are not "special" numbers, right?

Anyway, getting back to curating news now. █