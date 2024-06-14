posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 14, 2024



Quoting: This Linux distro could be the solution for anyone jumping ship from Windows | ZDNET —

One aspect of Linux that makes it rise above the competition is its ability to give life to older hardware. When Microsoft stops supporting Windows 10 in 2025, your computer doesn't have to end up in a landfill. You can theoretically just switch over to Linux.

Because of this, there are several Linux distributions out there catering to users who want to keep their computers beyond their default OS's end of life. Many of those distributions depend on lightweight desktops to avoid the overhead found in GNOME and Plasma and they work extraordinarily well, even on lesser-powered machines.