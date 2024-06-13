IPFire Linux Firewall Gets Experimental Btrfs Support, Intel RFDS Mitigations

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 13, 2024



The IPFire 2.29 Core Update 186 release introduces an updated kernel based on Linux 6.6.30 LTS, which includes mitigations for the latest Register File Data Sampling (RFDS) vulnerability a.k.a. CVE-2023-28746 affecting Intel processors, CPU frequency scaling support for Raspberry Pi, and improved CPU graph support for processors when some virtual cores are offline.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 186 also introduces Spamhaus EDROP support into DROP as a replacement for Alienvault, Linux Landlock support in the Suricata open-source network analysis and threat detection software to protect your IPFire installations against any unauthorized file system access from exploits, as well as experimental support for the Btrfs file system.

