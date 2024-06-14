This Open Source Active Probe Won’t Break the Bank

Tux Machines

IPFire Linux Firewall Gets Experimental Btrfs Support, Intel RFDS Mitigations

The IPFire 2.29 Core Update 186 release introduces an updated kernel based on Linux 6.6.30 LTS, which includes mitigations for the latest Register File Data Sampling (RFDS) vulnerability a.k.a. CVE-2023-28746 affecting Intel processors, CPU frequency scaling support for Raspberry Pi, and improved CPU graph support for processors when some virtual cores are offline.

KDE Gear 24.05.1 Improves Elisa, Spectacle, KCalc, and Other KDE Apps

Coming only three weeks after KDE Gear 24.05, the KDE Gear 24.05.1 update looks like a small one that only improves the Elisa music player to no longer crash when enqueuing the contents of file system folders that don’t contain any music files in them.

Proton 9.0-2 Brings Support for Alpha League, Helldivers 2, and Other Games

Proton 9.0-2 is here about five weeks after the major Proton 9.0 release to add support for even more games, including Alpha League, Helldivers 2, Black Desert Online, FreestyleFootball R, Hero’s Land, Iragon, SimCity 3000 Unlimited, Warlords Battlecry III, and Battlezone Gold Edition in VR mode.

Firefox 128 Enters Beta Testing with a Revamped Dialog for Clearing User Data

With the upcoming Firefox 128 release, Mozilla will try to push the revamped dialog to clear user data, initially planned for Firefox 126. The new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies, site data, site settings, as well as temporary cached files and pages.

openSUSE Leap 15.6 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Built on top of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6 (SP6), openSUSE Leap 15.6 is here a year after openSUSE Leap 15.5 and it’s powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series. It features pre-installed images with the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS, GNOME 45, and Xfce 4.18 desktop environments.

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a Linux Micro Development Board with PoE Support

Embedded in the Luckfox Pico Ultra is Rockchip’s fourth-generation Neural Processing Unit, which supports int4, int8, and int16 hybrid quantization, as noted on the product page. This NPU delivers a computational power of 0.5 TOPS when using int8, and can reach up to 1.0 TOPS with int4.

ICOP Enhances NX8MM-35 SBC for Industrial Applications with Updated LVDS & HDMI Interfaces

The updated NX8MM-35 features an i.MX 8M Mini Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with speeds up to 1.8GHz and supports up to 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and 64GB of eMMC storage.

8devices Carambola 3 Wi-Fi Module Now Includes OpenWrt Upstream Support

The Carambola 3 is a compact System on Module powered by the Qualcomm QCA4531 chipset, designed for a broad range of embedded applications including IoT, industrial automation, and smart home devices. This Wi-Fi module, which also has a compatible DVK, now benefits from OpenWrt support, as announced by 8devices.

This Open Source Active Probe Won’t Break the Bank

If you’re like us, the oscilloscope on your bench is nothing special. The lower end of the market is filled with cheap but capable scopes that get the job done, as long as the job doesn’t get too far up the spectrum. That’s where fancier scopes with active probes might be required, and such things are budget-busters for mere mortals.

Then again, something like this open source 2 GHz active probe might be able to change the dynamics a bit. It comes to us from [James Wilson], who began tinkering with the design back in 2022. That’s when he learned about the chip at the center of this build: the BUF802. It’s a wide-bandwidth, high-input-impedance JFET buffer that seemed perfect for the job, and designed a high-impedance, low-capacitance probe covering DC to 2 GHz probe with 10:1 attenuation around it.

[James]’ blog post on the design and build reads like a lesson in high-frequency design. The specifics are a little above our pay grade, but the overall design uses both the BUF802 and an OPA140 precision op-amp. The low-offset op-amp buffers DC and lower frequencies, leaving higher frequencies to the BUF802. A lot of care was put into the four-layer PCB design, as well as ample use of simulation to make sure everything would work. Particularly interesting was the use of openEMS to tweak the width of the output trace to hit the desired 50 ohm impedance.

Canonical Announce First RISC-V Laptop Running Ubuntu
Canonical has announced that it’s collaborating on a RISC-V laptop powered by Ubuntu
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite prototype that runs Linux emerges from a brand you've probably never heard of - Tuxedo has 12-core CPU with 32GB RAM and surprise, surprise, Debian
But you won't be able to buy it for some time yet
Audiocasts/Shows: FreeBSD Cluster Administrators, VDO Ninja, mintCast
3 new episodes
Kubuntu Focus unveils Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 Linux laptops
Kubuntu Focus has unveiled its latest offerings, the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 laptops
Fwupd 1.9.21 Introduces Support for Synaptics Carrera Devices
The latest fwupd 1.9.21 firmware update daemon fixes bugs and adds support for Synaptics Carrera and Wacom Movink devices
Switching to GNU/Linux: Mentally
Open Hardware: RPGA Feather, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
Some hardware picks
Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11
The latest iteration of Deepin, V23 RC2, is here and the developers are looking for testers
Kernel Space and Instructionals/Technical Posts
Best Free and Open Source Software
This feature highlights the finest open source key value stores
Games: Car Park Capital, KINGDOM HEARTS, and More
Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a Linux Micro Development Board with PoE Support
The Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a compact, Linux-based micro development board powered by Rockchip RV1106
This Linux distro could be the solution for anyone jumping ship from Windows
If you have an older computer that Windows no longer supports, let wattOS give it new life
Today in Techrights
Debian's /tmpest in a teapot
By now, using tmpfs for the /tmp directory is a road well-traveled
Security Leftovers
LWN on Linux Kernel Space
Fedora, OpenSUSE, and Games
Software Leftovers
PostgreSQL: PGDay UK 2024 and wal2mongo v1.0.7
My journey to a new laptop enabled by Xfce donations
I have been contributing to Xfce since about 2013
Haiku Activity, EasyOS Resurrecting Old Themes
I love Linux!
I literally run it every day, at work and at home.
Web and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Programming Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Cockpit 318 and Cockpit Files plugin
Microsoft's Lennart Poettering Releases systemd on Proprietary Microsoft Platform
Android Leftovers
Google Confirms ChromeOS Development Will Be Done On Large Chunks Of Android Stacks
Fedora Linux 40 wallpaper talk: Unveiling the art of Open Source and nature
The Fedora Linux wallpaper is always on such a journey
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.4, Linux 6.6.33 and Linux 6.1.93
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.4 kernel
Meles RISC-V credit card-sized SBC is powered by T-Head TH1520 quad-core SoC
The board runs the Debian-based Meles RevyOS with LXDE desktop environment and is said to support audio
Programming Leftovers
Canoeboot 20240612 released!
Canoeboot is a free/libre BIOS/UEFI replacement on x86 and ARM, providing boot firmware that initialises the hardware in your computer, to then load an operating system (e.g. GNU+Linux)
Windows TCO Leftovers
Red Hat Satellite 6.15.1 has been released
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.15.1 is generally available as of June 11th, 2024
Showtime: A Modern Video Player for GNOME (With Install Guide)
Discover a new video player for GNOME DE named Showtime, as well as how to install it on Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.
today's howtos
Red Hat Official: the Latest
Games: Valve, Bittersweet Birthday, and Much More
today's leftovers
R Programming Leftovers
Latest Openwashing by Linux Foundation
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
Security Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Mozilla Firefox 127 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Foundation, Openwashing and More
Security Leftovers
Programming and Mozilla
Docker and Kiwi TCMS
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Open Hardware: Goes Public/Mainstream and C64 SID Replacement With Built-in Games
Red Hat Official and Red Hat Puff Pieces
Kernel: Linux Performance and More
KDE/GSoC, Plasma Browser Integration 1.9.1, GNOME 46 and Beyond
KDE and GNOME news
Still Partying [original]
Android Leftovers
How to easily enable, disable autofill on your Android
Sparky 7.4
The 4th update of Sparky 7 – 7.4 is out
today's leftovers
Slimbook, OpenSCAD, Raspberry Pi, and More
Linux System Monitor App ‘Mission Center’ is Now Even More Useful
A new version of Mission Center, the super-slick system monitor for Linux, has been released
Snapdragon X and Linux
a pair of articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
today's howtos
Canonical Releases Ubuntu Core 24 for IoT, Edge, and Embedded Devices
Canonical today announced Ubuntu Core 24 as the latest stable version of this official Ubuntu flavor optimized for IoT (Internet of Things), as well as embedded and edge devices.
Meet Showtime, GNOME’s Promising New Video Player
We enjoy a cinematic lineup of epic Linux video players, with the likes of VLC and MPlayer serving as big-name
SELKS – live distribution for network security management
SELKS is a free, open-source, and turn-key Suricata network intrusion detection/protection system (IDS/IPS)
Free and Open Source Software
YOGA is a command-line tool and a library that can convert and optimize images from various format to JPEG
Arch Linux-Based CachyOS Adds Handheld Edition and T2 MacBook Support
The Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution has a new ISO release for June 2024 that adds support for T2 MacBooks, a Handheld edition, and various other changes.
Mixtile mPCIe Module Adds Zigbee & Z-Wave Support to Mixtile Edge 2
The Mixtile 2-in-1 Zigbee & Z-Wave mPCIe Interface Module enhances smart home gateways by integrating advanced wireless technologies
Games: Steam, Dawnmaker, and More
Latest 8 from GamingOnLinux
Tor Browser 13.0.1 and Tor Browser 13.5a9
Some Firefox-based releases
Programming: Raku, Python, KDE
Latest Invidious Videos of Interest
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
today's leftovers
Today in Techrights
