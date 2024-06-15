Make free software normal

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2024



It is like this because people consider it the normal. No matter how wrong it is, people choose it because it’s the normal way of computing for people. We, the free software community, should change that.

We should change the normal way of computing by educating people that using a computer should not be equal to losing your privacy. We should teach people that using a computer is not equal to losing your freedom. We should teach them that a computer should do as the user wishes, not vice versa. It is the computer that should be under the person’s command, and it should be the normal.

The normal should be: [...]

