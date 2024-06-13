The Mixtile 2-in-1 Zigbee & Z-Wave mPCIe Interface Module enhances smart home gateways by integrating advanced wireless technologies. This new product is designed for any IoT gateway with a mini PCIe interface running Home Assistant, it also works seamlessly with the Mixtile Edge 2 Kit, offering versatility for various setups.

The Carambola 3 is a compact System on Module powered by the Qualcomm QCA4531 chipset, designed for a broad range of embedded applications including IoT, industrial automation, and smart home devices. This Wi-Fi module, which also has a compatible DVK, now benefits from OpenWrt support, as announced by 8devices.

The updated NX8MM-35 features an i.MX 8M Mini Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with speeds up to 1.8GHz and supports up to 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Proton 9.0-2 is here about five weeks after the major Proton 9.0 release to add support for even more games, including Alpha League, Helldivers 2, Black Desert Online, FreestyleFootball R, Hero’s Land, Iragon, SimCity 3000 Unlimited, Warlords Battlecry III, and Battlezone Gold Edition in VR mode.

With the upcoming Firefox 128 release, Mozilla will try to push the revamped dialog to clear user data, initially planned for Firefox 126. The new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies, site data, site settings, as well as temporary cached files and pages.

Built on top of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6 (SP6), openSUSE Leap 15.6 is here a year after openSUSE Leap 15.5 and it’s powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series. It features pre-installed images with the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS, GNOME 45, and Xfce 4.18 desktop environments.