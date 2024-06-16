PineTab2: A Linux Tablet Featuring Rockchip RK3566 SoC and DanctNix Arch Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 16, 2024



The PineTab2 is a Linux tablet based on the Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip clocked at 1.8GHz and comes pre-loaded with DanctNix Arch Linux. Recently announced on Pine64’s social media, this device is now available again for interested customers.

Powered by the Rockchip RK3566 processor, the PineTab2 integrates four Cortex-A55 64-bit ARM cores running at 1.8 GHz, alongside a MALI-G52 GPU. It is currently available in one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.