UUIDv7 is a 128-bit unique identifier like it's older siblings, such as the widely used UUIDv4. But unlike v4, UUIDv7 is time-sortable with 1 ms precision. By combining the timestamp and the random parts, UUIDv7 becomes an excellent choice for record identifiers in databases, including distributed ones.

Let's briefly explore the UUIDv7 structure and move on to the zero-dependency implementations in 20 languages (as ranked by the Stack Overflow survey).