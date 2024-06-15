For some time now, Debian has been discussing a possible enhancement to the way that Debian packages are uploaded to the archive. The basic idea is to allow a package upload to be triggered by pushing a signed tag, with some structured metadata, to Salsa, the instance of GitLab that Debian provides for packaging repositories. This would allow Debian package maintainers to use a more typical Git-first workflow, where releases are triggered by Git tags and the release artifacts are built in a clean CI environment, while still enforcing the existing Debian rules about who is allowed to upload packages.