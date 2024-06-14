Debian and Canonical/Ubuntu News

Data science is one of the most exciting topics of the last century. With its utility in industries of all kinds, it’s easy to see why it has been rated as one of the top 20 fast-growing occupations in the US, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics. However, entering this fast-growing space isn’t’ easy: newcomers face significant challenges in setting up their environments, dealing with package dependencies, or accessing compute resources. Given these obstacles, it’s easy to see why a talent shortage persists in the data science field, and why overcoming these challenges is vital for teams and companies.