Debian and Canonical/Ubuntu News
Debian Family
Sergio Durigan Junior: The Pagure Debian package is now orphan
As promised in the last post, I have now orphaned the Pagure Debian package. Here’s the full text I posted on the BTS: [...]
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Solving newcomer data science challenges with Canonical’s Data Science Stack – now in beta
Data science is one of the most exciting topics of the last century. With its utility in industries of all kinds, it’s easy to see why it has been rated as one of the top 20 fast-growing occupations in the US, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics. However, entering this fast-growing space isn’t’ easy: newcomers face significant challenges in setting up their environments, dealing with package dependencies, or accessing compute resources. Given these obstacles, it’s easy to see why a talent shortage persists in the data science field, and why overcoming these challenges is vital for teams and companies.
Ubuntu News ☛ Call for nominations: Developer Membership Board re-staffing (2024)
Robie Basak, on behalf of the Ubuntu Technical Board, made a call for nominations to re-staff the board on 28 May 2024. This is a follow up from Robie, with the thread on Ubuntu Discourse. The following six nominations have been received to fill the seven expiring seats on the Developer Membership Board.
It's FOSS ☛ How to Test Microphone on Ubuntu?
Three easy methods to test the microphone on Ubuntu.
