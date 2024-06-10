Mozilla Firefox 127 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 10, 2024



Highlights of Firefox 127 include an updated screenshots feature that now lets you take screenshots of various :about: pages, as well as of file certain types like SVG, XML, and others, along with improved performance of capturing of large screenshots and improved accessibility through new keyboard shortcuts, theme compatibility, and High Contrast Mode (HCM) support.

Firefox 127 also adds a new “Close duplicate tabs” option in the “List all tabs” tab bar widget, as well as on the tab context menu to help you more easily close duplicate tabs. It also adds support for resolving HTTPS DNS records with the operating system’s DNS resolver on Linux, Android 10 and later, and Windows 11.

Read on