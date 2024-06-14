Penetration testing, often referred to as pen testing, is a critical practice in the field of cybersecurity. It involves simulating cyber-attacks on a system, network, or web application to identify vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious actors. This proactive approach allows organizations to strengthen their defenses before an actual attack occurs. To conduct effective penetration testing, security professionals rely on specialized tools and platforms designed for this purpose. One of the most renowned platforms in this domain is Kali Linux, a Debian-based distribution tailored specifically for penetration testing and security auditing.