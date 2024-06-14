today's howtos
-
Reset the WordPress Admin Password Using CLI (via 2 Methods)
WordPress is a popular CMS for bloggers and journalists, offering a range of features, including multi-user management, allowing admins to create separate accounts for different users with varying privileges.
-
How to Check Python Version in GNU/Linux (via 3 Methods)
Python is one of the most widely used programming languages that powers many popular web applications, AI/ML technologies, IoT devices, task automation, and many more.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Ansible Apt Module: Manage Ubuntu and Debian Packages
Ansible's built-in APT module lets you manage packages on Ubuntu and Debian based nodes.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Find Files Containing Specific Text Using Grep And Ripgrep In Linux
This tutorial explains how to use grep and ripgrep commands to find files containing specific strings of text within their contents in Linux.
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Boot Ubuntu 24.04 into Rescue Mode
In this guide, we will explain how to boot Ubuntu 24.04 into rescue mode. While using your GNU/Linux system, you might run into filesystem issues or problems that prevent your system from booting. To address such mishaps, booting into rescue mode is recommended.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 3: Manipulating Docker Containers
-
Linux Journal ☛ Hacking Made Easy: A Beginner's Guide to Penetration Testing with Kali Linux
Penetration testing, often referred to as pen testing, is a critical practice in the field of cybersecurity. It involves simulating cyber-attacks on a system, network, or web application to identify vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious actors. This proactive approach allows organizations to strengthen their defenses before an actual attack occurs. To conduct effective penetration testing, security professionals rely on specialized tools and platforms designed for this purpose. One of the most renowned platforms in this domain is Kali Linux, a Debian-based distribution tailored specifically for penetration testing and security auditing.