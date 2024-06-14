today's leftovers
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Proposed theme for Scarthgap 6.0
I posted a review of past themes yesterday:
https://bkhome.org/news/202406/a-look-at-past-themes.html
A couple of the guys reported that they like the dark-brown theme in Quirky Xerus 8.1.6:
-
Software Patents
-
ZDNet ☛ OIN expands Linux patent protection yet again (but not to AI) [ED: Software patents being legitimised by OIN instead of squashed]
The largest patent non-aggression community, Open Invention Network broadens its Linux System definition to cover additional open-source and cloud-networking programs.
-
-
Fedora
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra & Releng Update Q1 2024
This is a summary of the work done by Fedora Infrastructure & Release Engineering teams as of Q1 2024. Since these teams are working closely together, we will summarize the work done by both in one blog post.
-