GNU/Linux Devices and Open Hardware

Last time, we started our MiSTer journey and could run the various cores that didn’t require the add-on memory expansion module. I finally received the memory expansion board, so now theoretically I can run any of the MiSTer computers, consoles and arcade games. For game consoles, this seems to be the case as all you need is the software images from the original game cartridges, for computers it’s a bit more complicated.

MiSTer uses the FPGA to replicate the original computer hardware. This leaves out the software side of things. Typically, you then need the boot ROMs and operating system. Once you can boot the operating system, then you can run various programs such as games.

Further, many of these older systems are rather quirky and you have to spend a bit of time learning the system. First a quick recap of components I purchased and components I already had lying around.