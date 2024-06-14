Linux Centric Hardware
Linux Gizmos ☛ ICOP Enhances NX8MM-35 SBC for Industrial Applications with Updated LVDS & HDMI Interfaces
The updated NX8MM-35 features an i.MX 8M Mini Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with speeds up to 1.8GHz and supports up to 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and 64GB of eMMC storage.
Hackaday ☛ PCB Design Review: A 5V UPS With LTC4040
Do you have a 5 V device you want to run 24/7, no matter whether you have electricity? Not to worry – Linear Technology has made a perfect IC for you, the LTC4040; with the perfect assortment of features, except perhaps for the hefty price tag.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a GNU/Linux Micro Development Board with PoE Support
The Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a compact, Linux-based micro development board powered by Rockchip RV1106, tailored for embedded applications. It features a single-core ARM Cortex-A7 32-bit processor with NEON and Floating Point Unit enhancements.