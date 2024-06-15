Windows TCO Leftovers

The rise of malware as a service emerged as a significant cybersecurity threat as the volume of malware events surged 120% in the total volume of attacks year over year, compared to a 5.5% increase in phishing attacks and a 25% and 7.7% decrease for rogue mobile app attacks and brand-abuse attacks, respectively. Malware as a service allows any fraudster with US$50-$200 to evolve into a complex cyber threat that uses malware to enable their fraud attacks.