Windows TCO Leftovers
-
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ From AI to malware as a service: what's driving online scams in 2024
The rise of malware as a service emerged as a significant cybersecurity threat as the volume of malware events surged 120% in the total volume of attacks year over year, compared to a 5.5% increase in phishing attacks and a 25% and 7.7% decrease for rogue mobile app attacks and brand-abuse attacks, respectively. Malware as a service allows any fraudster with US$50-$200 to evolve into a complex cyber threat that uses malware to enable their fraud attacks.
-
Hong Kong Free Press ☛ Data of over 20,000 CUHK staff, students stolen
CUCSC became the third educational institute to fall victim to a data breach this year, amid a recent string of such incidents.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Eraleig Ransomware Targets Swiss Executive Search Firm
The attackers have issued a deadline of June 24, 2024, threatening to release 2.5MB of internal documents and agreements if their demands are not met. As of now, the specifics regarding the data compromised, the motives behind the Borrer Executive Search ransomware attack, and the extent of the breach remain undisclosed by the attackers.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Did Panera Bread Data Breach Expose Customer Data?
The U.S. food chain giant Panera Bread has begun notifying its employees of a significant data breach that occurred as a result of a ransomware attack in March 2024. The company, along with its franchises, operates 2,160 cafes under the names Panera Bread or Saint Louis Bread Co, spread across 48 states in the U.S. and Ontario, Canada.