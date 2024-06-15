Raspberry Pi and Similar
Tom's Hardware ☛ Russian chipmaker unveils Raspberry Pi competitor — despite US sanction woes, Elbrus packs its homegrown chip into the smallest form factor yet
The MP21 is a 95x95mm mini-PC like a Pi computer, albeit with noticeably larger dimensions. The MP21, the smallest computer ever to be powered by the Elbrus 2S3, will come equipped with up to 8GB RAM and an SSD between 60 and 480GB of non-soldered SSD storage. The mini-computer will consume 40W of power, much more than the Pi 5's maximum 10W in our testing. Russian news outlet CNews requested images of the computer, as well as details on when production will start; Rostec refused both requests.
CNX Software ☛ LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition board leverages Raspberry Pi CM4 and LimeSDR XTRX SDR module (Crowdfunding)
The LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition board is a modular software-defined radio (SDR) platform from Lime Microsystems that is based on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and the company’s own SDR board, the LimeSDR XTRX. It builds upon previous versions from Lime Microsystems, such as the LimeSDR Mini and LimeSDR Mini 2.0.
CNX Software ☛ Serial Bus Servo Driver HAT (A) can drive up to 253 servos simultaneously
Waveshare has recently introduced the Serial Bus Servo Driver HAT (A) ESP32-powered servo motor controller for the Raspberry Pi designed to drive up to 253 serial servos simultaneously. The servos can be controlled via UART or USB through the Pi SBC or used as a standalone controller for a robotics project. The board has a wide input voltage range of 9 to 25 volts and features an onboard XT60 connector, a screw terminal, and a DC barrel jack any of which can be used as power input.
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 275: Mud Pulse Telemetry, 3D Printed Gears In Detail, And Display Hacking In Our Future
Join Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi for a review of the best stories to grace the front page of Hackaday this week. Things kick off with the news about Raspberry Pi going public, and what that might mean for everyone’s favorite single-board computer. From there they’ll cover the technology behind communicating through mud, DIY pressure vessels, pushing the 1983 TRS-80 Model 100 to its limits, and the reality of 3D printing how that the hype has subsided. You’ll also hear about modifying Nissan’s electric vehicles, bringing new life to one of the GameCube’s oddest peripherals, and an unusually intelligent kayak.
TechSpot ☛ Hobbyist revives the beloved Winamp player into a polished physical marvel
Hobbyist Rodmg recreated Winamp's look and feel as Linamp, a physical media player with design roots tracing back to 1990s audio boxes. Powering the Linamp is a Raspberry Pi 4B with a 32GB SD card. It features a 7.9-inch touchscreen, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, two USB ports (Type-A and Type-C), and an ethernet port. Rodmg used PCBWay to machine the outer 1mm aluminum shell and 3D-printed the face plate, paying homage to Winamp's default skin.