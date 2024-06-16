Web Browsers: Sites, Chrome Spying, and Firefox
SusamPal ☛ Some Technical Facts About My Website
Here are some facts about this website presented in no particular order: [...]
Chromium
NYOB ☛ Google Sandbox: Online tracking instead of privacy
After years of growing criticism over invasive ad tracking, Google announced in September 2023 that it would phase out third-party cookies from its Chrome browser . Since then, users have been gradually tricked into enabling a supposed “ad privacy feature” that actually tracks people. While the so-called “Privacy Sandbox” is advertised as an improvement over extremely invasive third-party tracking, the tracking is now simply done within the browser by Google itself. To do this, the company theoretically needs the same informed consent from users. Instead, Google is tricking people by pretending to “Turn on an ad privacy feature”. noyb has therefore filed a complaint with the Austrian data protection authority.
Mozilla
The Register UK ☛ Mozilla restores Firefox add-ons banned in Russia
The browser extensions, which are hosted on the Mozilla store, were made unavailable in the Land of Putin on or around June 8 after a request by the Russian government and its internet censorship agency, Roskomnadzor.
Among those extensions were three pieces of code that were explicitly designed to circumvent state censorship – including a VPN and Censor Tracker, a multi-purpose add-on that allowed users to see what websites shared user data, and a tool to access Tor websites.
Don Marti ☛ Don Marti: links for 15 June 2024
Just some reading material, more later. I did mess with the CSS on this blog a little, so pages with code on them should look a little better on small screens even if you have to scroll horizontally to see the code.
