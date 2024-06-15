Software: Leaf Node Monitoring, Classic Linux Tools Have Better Modern Alternatives, Mozilla, and LibreOffice
Remy Van Elst ☛ Leaf Node Monitoring v2024.01 released, better notifications and history
I'm pleased to announce the next version of Leaf Node Monitoring, the simple and easy to use open source site and server monitoring tool. Major new features include better alerting and history of events. This post goes over everything that is new in this release.
Make Use Of ☛ These 4 Classic Linux Tools Have Better Modern Alternatives
There are some command-line utilities that Unix and Linux users have depended upon for over 50 years. But each of these classic commands has a modern alternative, if you fancy an upgrade.
These programs are not universally available, so you’ll need to install them yourself. And it’s best to use them locally, for one-off tasks, rather than depending on them for scripting. Still, you may discover a handy feature here, whether it’s syntax highlighting, faster processing, or simply a more intuitive interface.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: Developer Spotlight: Dedalium — turn the entire web into an RPG game
You might be scrolling through your morning news, checking email, or any other routine online moment when suddenly you notice a small winged beast slowly glide across your screen. It’s a challenge. A chance to earn more crystals. A fight to the finish, should you choose to accept the duel. Since you’re not super busy and battles only take a few seconds — and you sure could use more crystals to upgrade gear — you click the angry creature and next thing you know your Network Guardian (avatar) and opponent appear on floating battle stations exchanging blows. It’s a close contest, but soon your nemesis succumbs to his injuries. The thrill of victory is fleeting, though. You’ve gotta get back to those emails.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ Annual Report 2023: LibreOffice Conference in Bucharest
The LibreOffice Conference is the annual gathering of the community, our end-users, developers, and everyone interested in free office software. In 2023, it took place in Bucharest, Romania (This is part of The Document Foundation’s Annual Report for 2023 – we’ll post the full version here soon.)
