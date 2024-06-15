Software: Leaf Node Monitoring, Classic Linux Tools Have Better Modern Alternatives, Mozilla, and LibreOffice

There are some command-line utilities that Unix and Linux users have depended upon for over 50 years. But each of these classic commands has a modern alternative, if you fancy an upgrade.

These programs are not universally available, so you’ll need to install them yourself. And it’s best to use them locally, for one-off tasks, rather than depending on them for scripting. Still, you may discover a handy feature here, whether it’s syntax highlighting, faster processing, or simply a more intuitive interface.