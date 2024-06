posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 14, 2024



Quoting: Immich 1.106.1 Brings Similar Image Detection Feature —

Immich, the open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has officially rolled out its latest update, version 1.106.1, introducing a series of changes and enhancements to its platform.

The decision to skip directly to 1.106.1 from 1.105.x addressed additional bugs identified during the mobile app review process, ensuring a smooth rollout across all platforms.