Jun 14, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu is Finally Adding DEB Installer Support to App Center - OMG! Ubuntu —

To be clear (since confusion often creeps in) the Ubuntu App Center does allow you to install DEB software so long as it’s the Ubuntu repos. What it doesn’t (currently) do, which the many software center incarnations over the years did, is ‘side load’ DEB packages.

But, at long last, support for this is actually in the works — as in code not plans!

On the App Center Github there’s been a spurt of activity in a pull request to plumb in support for installing DEBs using the App Center. This lets Ubuntu users to do what they’re used to: download a DEB installer then double-click it to install via a guided, GUI process1.