HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install NodeBB with Nginx Proxy on Debian 12
NodeBB is an open-source forum software written in JavaScript and Node.js. This guide will show you how to install NodeBB on a Debian 12 server with MongoDB as the database and Nginx as a reverse proxy.
How To Use traceroute Command in GNU/Linux such as Ubuntu
The “traceroute” command tracks the path of network packets from the source to the destination. It is used to identify issues with network connectivity and detect packet loss or delay.
How to Check GNU/Linux Terminal Command History
The history command is a built-in shell command which is used to display previously executed commands in the terminal. Sometimes users want to revisit the past executed command, and this history command helps the users to go back in the command history.
TechRepublic ☛ How to Deploy a MariaDB Database Server
At some point in your GNU/Linux admin career, you will need to deploy a database server. This server might help power a content management system or a human resources platform.
Zimbabwe ☛ How to install the Zimdigital decoder (for dummies)
So yes, the decades late migration of television and radio to digital is finally tangible to the average person in Zimbabwe. And yes, the decoders aka set top boxes are available and you can buy them through the Techzim WhatsApp bot.
TecMint ☛ How to Install ‘IPFire’ Free Firewall GNU/Linux Distribution
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brave Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Brave Browser, an open-source and privacy-focused web browser based on Chromium, has gained immense popularity for its robust ad and tracker-blocking capabilities, low resource usage, and support for Chrome extensions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeRADIUS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeRADIUS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. FreeRADIUS is a powerful, open-source RADIUS server that provides robust authentication, authorization, and accounting (AAA) services. It is widely used in various network environments, from small businesses to large enterprises, to ensure secure access to network resources.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Thunderbird Mail on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Thunderbird Mail on openSUSE. Thunderbird Mail, developed by Mozilla, is one of the most popular open-source email clients available. Known for its flexibility, powerful features, and ease of use, Thunderbird is a great choice for managing your emails.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kdenlive on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kdenlive on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. In the world of video editing, Kdenlive has emerged as a powerful and versatile open-source software that caters to the needs of both beginners and professionals alike.
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ You can also contribute to the syslog-ng OSE documentation
The up-to-date syslog-ng Administration Guide received a new look and easier navigation, as well as better search experience. Best of all, you can now also easily contribute to the syslog-ng documentation.
