today's howtos
-
How to Setup SOCKS5 Proxy Server on GNU/Linux Using MicroSocks
VPNs are popular these days, but many users still prefer using a SOCKS proxy to tunnel network connections through them, as it offers faster internet connections and is ideal for managing torrent traffic, despite the generic drawback of unencrypted traffic.
-
[Repeat] TecMint ☛ How to Install ‘IPFire’ Free Firewall Linux Distribution
IPFire is released under a GPL license and is designed to be used for free. The developers prioritized security when building IPFire. Since IPFire connects directly to the internet, there is a risk of hackers and threats attacking it.
-
Anne Sturdivant ☛ This is not your father's CSS.
This post
will be pretty empty to startis very full to start! I'm compiling a running list of all the modern CSS I am either in the process of learning or keeping on my radar to update my skills as time allows and interest strikes me. Much of my experimentation will be in a new place on my domain codenamed Tiny Pages.
One of the best parts of coming back to CSS after three years is how much we have in almost all browsers now. So much "native" CSS capability I sometimes feel like pinching myself. I have dubbed this time period the "man landing on the moon phase of CSS."
I am bookmarking and opening tabs and finding that I truly need a system to keep this learning in check. So, this is it, this is the place to keep in check. I will add some preliminary links (probably mostly MDN) and then expand resources as I find and use them. I've broken this into sections, hopefully logically, with one large "non-categorized" section at the end.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VLC Media Player on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VLC Media Player on Fedora 40. VLC Media Player is a powerful, versatile, and open-source multimedia player that supports a wide range of audio and video formats.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LAMP Stack on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP Stack on Fedora 40. LAMP stack is a powerful combination of open-source software used for developing and deploying dynamic web applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Surveillance Giant Google Cloud SDK on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Surveillance Giant Google Cloud SDK on Manjaro. Surveillance Giant Google Cloud SDK, also known as the gcloud command-line tool, is a powerful set of tools for interacting with Surveillance Giant Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services. It allows users to manage resources, deploy applications, and automate tasks directly from the command line.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Calibre on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Calibre on Fedora 40. Calibre is a powerful and versatile e-book management tool that allows users to organize, convert, and transfer e-books across various devices and formats.
-
-
Linux Handbook ☛ pkill command in Linux
Learn various ways of using the pkill command to terminate a process by its name.