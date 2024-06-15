Yaskawa robot uses Wind River Linux for AI and autonomy

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2024



Wind River reported Apr. 17 that Yaskawa Electric Corp. is using its Wind River Linux to develop its Motoman Next robot, which is capable of autonomous adaptivity to its environment, and can make AI-enabled judgments. Motoman Next also uses Nvidia’s Jetson Orin modules to add intelligence and autonomy; handle challenging tasks in unstructured environments; and allow automation to serve in applications that were previously challenging to automate because they needed human-level perception and judgment. Wind River Linux operates as an autonomous control unit, and runs on Jetson Orin.

“We’re pleased to support AI-capable robotics from Yaskawa in combination with Wind River Linux and Nvidia Jetson,” says Amit Ronen, chief customer officer at Wind River. “Together with Yaskawa and Nvidia, we can help teams rapidly innovate in machine learning (ML) and AI to deliver more intelligent systems.”

