Fedora, DevConf.cz, and Paid-For Red Hat Fluff
-
Flathub Blog: Linter breaking change: restricting automatic merge
Starting next week, June 17th, the linter will no longer allow enabling automatic merge for pull requests created by flatpak-external-data-checker, unless the app uses an extra-data source or has been added to the exceptions list.
The verified apps utilizing
automerge-flathubbot-prsbefore May 28th have been grandfathered and no explicit action is required from the maintainers.
-
Christian F.K. Schaller: Fedora Workstation development update – Artificial Intelligence edition
There are times when you feel your making no progress and there are other times when things feel like they are landing in quick succession. Luckily this definitely is the second when a lot of our long term efforts are finally coming over the finish line. As many of you probably know our priorities tend to be driven by a combination of what our RHEL Workstation customers need, what our hardware partners are doing and what is needed for Fedora Workstation to succeed.
-
Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 24 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
-
Miroslav Suchý: DevConf.cz 2022 [sic] Day One
The first thing that surprised me was that when I arrived at 9:00 (the keynote started at 9:30), the courtyard was already full of people. And I had some interesting conversations in the first half hour.
The opening keynote was boring.
Then I planned to go to the talk “Creating more meaningful Fedora release notes”, but the talk was cancelled at the last minute. So I moved on to the “Upstream Meetup”. Tomas and Lenka prepared interesting questions to warm up. And the answers and discussion was so interesting that we didn’t get beyond this opening slide. But that didn’t matter at all. Together in the group we shared our experiences on how to manage an upstream project and how to work with contributors. Tomas took notes and I’m looking forward to posting them somewhere.
-
Miroslav Suchý: DevConf.cz 2024 Day 2
Today started with a Keynote: What if you could boot a container? where Dan Walsh, Stef Walter and Colin Walters talked about bootable containers. The demo was a bit choppy, but otherwise the keynote was funny and easy to understand.
Then I moved on to Brian Stinson’s talk on RHEL 11. I didn’t learn anything new (as I am deep down involved), but it was a nice affirmation.
-
Empowering the generative Hey Hi (AI) journey: Red Hat’s InstructLab pioneers open-source collaboration [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored puff piece about Red Hat without much substance, only buzzwords]
-
Konveyor AI: Changing app modernization with open-source innovation [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored puff piece again, disguised as an act of journalism]