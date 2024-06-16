today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Tiny Mini Micro Systems FTW | Self-Hosted 125
Alex's mini-PC surprise, why we're trying Tube Archivist, Alex's Nextcloud update, and how Chris stacks automations with Bitfocus Companion.
Applications
Mirantis Releases k0smotron 1.0 to Simplify Kubernetes Cluster Management
k0smotron enables IT teams to host and manage Kubernetes control planes as containers within a cluster.
Instructionals/Technical
MWL ☛ “Run Your Own Mail Server” print/ebook bundle available
You can now preorder “Run Your Own Mail Server” at tiltedwindmillpress.com. The last time I did a print sale (for OpenBSD Mastery: Filesystems), I offered options.
peppe8o ☛ Self-Hosted ICT Swiss Army Knife with IT-Tools and Raspberry PI
This tutorial will show you how to install It-Tools in Raspberry PI, by using Docker.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/24
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
The week was unspectacular, seeing that staging projects mostly were in and out within 24 hours. We, the release managers, like this, as it implies that the package maintainers submitted things that worked and did not need much of our extra attention. This does not mean that nothing was going through; the opposite is the case: just over 500 requests have been accepted in the last 7 days.
Out of this, we produced, tested, and published 5 snapshots (0607, 0609, 0610, 0611, and 0612), containing these changes: [...]
Fedora Family
Barry Kauler ☛ Flatpak 1.15.6 compiled in OE
The Scarthgap-series is a whole new ball game. Version 6.0-RC1 was recently released:
https://bkhome.org/news/202406/easyos-scarthgap-series-593-60-rc1.html
Lots of updated packages; however, I left 'flatpak' at version 1.12.8, same as in Kirkstone.
In Kirkstone, there was a reason for staying with 1.12.x, as 1.13 and later moved from 'appstream-glib' dependency to 'appstream', and I was unable to compile the latter.
LWN ☛ Schaller: Fedora Workstation development update – Hey Hi (AI) edition
Christian Schaller writes about Hey Hi (AI) and GPU-related features that are in flight and planned for Fedora 41.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Firefox UX: Coming Back to Firefox as a User Researcher
Reflecting on two years of working on the browser that first showed me the internet
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ Explaining the concept of Data information [Ed: Microsoft-sponsored openwashing by the defector, Stefano Maffulli]
This post clarifies how the draft Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition arrived at its current state, the design principles behind the Data information concept and the constraints (legal and technical) it operates under.
