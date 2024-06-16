today's leftovers

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

The week was unspectacular, seeing that staging projects mostly were in and out within 24 hours. We, the release managers, like this, as it implies that the package maintainers submitted things that worked and did not need much of our extra attention. This does not mean that nothing was going through; the opposite is the case: just over 500 requests have been accepted in the last 7 days.

Out of this, we produced, tested, and published 5 snapshots (0607, 0609, 0610, 0611, and 0612), containing these changes: [...]