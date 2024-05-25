Half a Month Away (Twentieth Anniversary)

Tux Machines is going to turn 20 very soon.

TODAY we'll be mostly out because of the game (cup final), some weekend chores, but first we'll work to bring out the first batch of Daily Links along with news picks in Tux Machines.

We still need to find and buy some things for the twentieth anniversary of this site, Tux Machines.

We've had a very good week and we're now 16 days away from the big party. If you want to attend (it's in Manchester), get in touch with us. █