Programming, New Human Interface Guidelines, and Databases
Rlang ☛ Remove rows from dataframe based on condition in R
In data science, the ability to manipulate data frames is essential. Whether you’re a seasoned data scientist or a budding analyst, removing specific rows from a data frame based on certain conditions is a fundamental skill. It’s the digital equivalent of spring cleaning your data, ensuring that only the most relevant information remains for your analysis.
This seemingly simple task can be approached in various ways, each with nuances and advantages. From the intuition of dplyr to the robust tools of base R, learning these techniques will empower you to handle data frames with precision and finesse.
Positech Games ☛ Re-thinking painters algorithm rendering optimisation – Cliffski's Blog
A naïve way to code this would be my current system which handles each object in 3 draw calls. So we set up the blend mode for the underglow, and draw that, then set a normal blend mode, draw the sprite, then a glowy blend mode to draw the top glow, then repeat for every other entity. The trouble is, with 500 entities, thats 1,500 draw calls simply to draw the most simple part of the game…
Unfortunately this only scratches the surface because there may also be other layers of things that need drawing on top of each entity, and between drawing each sprite. However there is a major optimisation to be had…. . Actually my game really works like this: [...]
Rlang ☛ New Paper on Data Privacy
There we introduce a new method that we call RWN, Randomization within Neighborhoods. We present a bit of supporting theory and do some empirical evaluation. We also present a qualitative comparison to other major methods, including Differential Privacy.
An R package is in development (let me know if you wish to use the R code for now).
Rlang ☛ Forecasting the UEFA Euro 2024 with a machine learning ensemble
Probabilistic forecasts for the UEFA Euro 2024 are obtained by using a hybrid model that combines data from four advanced statistical models. The favorite is France, followed by England and host Germany.
Before I even start this post, I should point out that currently the project I am coding is for fun.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Nate Graham ☛ New Human Interface Guidelines
Today I’d like to share a new set of Human Interface Guidelines (HIG) for KDE’s software that I’ve written, replacing the old one. This work was done over the past several months in consultation with many KDE designers and developers; the merge request says 42 people were CCd, and almost 500 comments were posted during the 2+ month review process.
You can read the document at https://develop.kde.org/hig.
Wait, why does anyone need this at all?
Strictly speaking, we don’t need a HIG. Developers with an excellent eye for design can usually produce good results even without one. But for most of us, it’s useful to have guidelines to follow so you don’t have to think about the design side too much. Even for design-oriented developers, it’s useful to be able to have a quick reference for common patterns and rules.
Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ Ajqvue Version 3.5 Released
The application is a open source Java GUI built for users in accessing, plotting, and analyzing data in a PostgreSQL database. The application is built with an included plugin framework for adding functionality, quickly.
The Ajqvue project has released an updated version, v3.5, to the public. The release brings compliance with JRE 22 though the released JAR will accommodate JRE 1.8+. Support was added for JSON, JSONB, INT8RANGE, and XML Data Types. Testing was performed for compliance with PostgreSQL Server 15, 16 and JDBC 42.
Xe's Blog ☛ Overengineering this blog's preview site with Kubernetes
A small overview on how future-sight, my blog's preview site server, is overengineered with the power of Kubernetes.
