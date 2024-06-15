Openwashing: Foorp, Linux Foundation, OSI

A strange fact recently came into my purview – many users and developers don’t know what Open Source is.

Some time ago, there was a controversy regarding the Floorp web browser (a fork of Firefox) going closed source.

The cause for this was that some company forked Floorp and made a browser based on it. I’ll not comment on the irony that the author of a fork of a project complained that someone forked his project.

Obviously, this triggered a storm of negative reactions on quite a few platforms where fans of Free Software / Open Source software hang out.