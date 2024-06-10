Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite prototype that runs Linux emerges from a brand you've probably never heard of - Tuxedo has 12-core CPU with 32GB RAM and surprise, surprise, Debian

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2024



As always, there have been a lot of announcements and product reveals at this year’s Computex, but it’s not just the big brands who have a presence at the show, there are plenty of smaller firms fighting for the world’s attention.

One of those is German PC maker Schenker, which showed off its prototype laptop powered by a Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite chip. While most people would expect Qualcomm’s latest processor to be used to exclusively power Windows systems, given the big push for Copilot+PCs, this developmental model runs Linux and looks destined to be sold by Tuxedo Computers.

The prototype notebook is housed in a premium all-aluminum body and weighs just 1.36kg. It’s powered by the Snapdragon X Elite which has 12 cores and a 20W TDP. The 14-inch 16:10 IPS display (2560 x 1600) offers 400 nits maximum brightness and 100% sRGB coverage.

Read on