Programming Leftovers
Sean Conner ☛ Just when I thought it was safe to run a gopher server
It appeared I had traded the problem of high CPU usage for a memory leak. Last night I saw: [...]
Leon Mika ☛ Thinking About Plugins In Go
Looks like the host and plugins need to have exactly the same dependencies. To be fair, the package documentation says as much, and also states that the best use of plugins is for dynamically loaded modules build from the same source. But that doesn’t help me and what I’m trying to do, which is encoding a bunch of private struct types as Protobuf messages.
Francesco ☛ Fast software, the best software
Building fast software is a team effort which encompasses multiple different fields. It’s not easy, but it’s what makes a great product.
Daniel Lemire ☛ Rolling your own fast matrix multiplication: loop order and vectorization
If you must multiply matrices, you should use dedicated libraries. However, we sometimes need to roll our own code. In C++, you can quickly write your own Matrix template:
Hackaday ☛ Forsp: A Forth & Lisp Hybrid Lambda Calculus Language
In the world of lambda calculus programming languages there are many ways to express the terms, which is why we ended up with such an amazing range of programming languages, even if most trace their roots back to ALGOL. Of the more unique (and practical) languages, Lisp and Forth probably range near the top, but what if you were to smudge both together? That’s what [xorvoid] did and it resulted in the gracefully titled Forsp programming language. Unsurprisingly it got a very warm and enthusiastic reception over at Hacker News.
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.79.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.79.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.79.0 with:
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustupfrom the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.79.0.
Adriaan de Groot ☛ Serving up git trees
For FreeBSD packaging (writing “ports”, as it is called), I usually just build on my host system – either in the actual host, or with poudriere – and call it a day. If it compiles on amd64 then it should work everywhere, right? (After all, “all the world’s a VAX”)
No exciting software engineering here, BTW, just a “here’s how I set up some infrastructure to help me build ports locally in various environments.”
R
Rlang ☛ {cryptoQuotes}: Open access to cryptocurrency market data in R (Update)The {cryptoQuotes}-package have been updated to version 1.3.0. With this update comes many new features, and breaking changes. Prior to version 1.3.0 the package were using camelCase (See for example this post), with no particular style guide.
Rlang ☛ igraph 2.0.0
The igraph R package has reached version 2.0.0.
The igraph package is based on a C library, which is now fully available under the newer versions of the package:
This major release brings development in line with the igraph C library.
Rlang ☛ An Introduction to healthyR
This article will introduce you to the healthyR package. healthyR is a package that provides functions for analyzing and visualizing health-related data. It is designed to make it easier for health professionals and researchers to work with health data in R.
Rlang ☛ Joins Are No Mystery Anymore: Hands-On Tutorial — Part 3
Joins Are No Mystery Anymore: Hands-On Tutorial — Part 3Welcome back to the final installment of our series, “Joins Are No Mystery Anymore: Hands-On Tutorial.”
Python
-
Linux.org ☛ Python Series Part 4: Flow ControlIn this article, we will discuss the methods of managing the flow of statements in a program.
Education
-
Seth Michael Larson ☛ PyCon US 2024 as Security Developer-in-Residence
This was my first PyCon US as the Security Developer-in-Residence. I accepted the offer shortly after PyCon US 2023, where Deb Nicholson provided an exciting cliffhanger that the PSF was close to making a hiring decision for the role during the PSF update.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
GSoC '24 Progress: Week 1 and 2
Hi! It has been over two weeks since the coding period began. In this blog post, I will provide a brief summary of my work during the first two weeks.
After spending some time reviewing the code, I decided to start by refactoring the existing code related to ASS format subtitles. This has two main goals: first, to enable Kdenlive to read as much information as possible from ASS subtitles (specifically, the features supported by libass) and load it into the memory; and second, to ensure that Kdenlive can save all this information back to the file. Since SubtitleModel already contains a significant amount of code for ASS format subtitles, my work mainly involved refining and expanding upon this existing code while maintaining compatibility.
So far, I have accomplished the following:
