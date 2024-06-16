today's howtos
-
SANS ☛ The Art of JQ and Command-line Fu [Guest Diary]
Viewing logs from a command-line can make it difficult to extract meaningful data if you’re unfamiliar with the utilities. While there is a learning curve to working with command-line utilities to sort through logs, they are efficient, flexible, and easy to incorporate into scripts. Using tools like jq, cut, sort, and wc, we can extract details from logs to gather statistics and help us build context from attacks.
-
howtoforge
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Getting Started with Salt IT Automation Framework on AlmaLinux 9
Salt or Saltstack is an open-source IT automation framework that allows administrators to execute commands remotely to multiple machines directly. This tutorial will show you how to install Salt on AlmaLinux 9 servers.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Fathom Privacy Focused Web Analytics on Ubuntu
Fathom is a privacy-focused web analytics software with GDPR compliance and no cookie banners required. In this article, we'll show you how to install Fathom Privacy Focused Web Analytics on Ubuntu.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Craft CMS on Debian 12
Craft CMS is an open-source content management system for creating all sorts of websites. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Craft CMS on a Debian 12 server. You will also learn how to enable Redis to work with it and how to back up and restore a site made using Craft CMS.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux OD Command Tutorial for Beginners (6 Examples)
There may be times when while working on the GNU/Linux command line, you might want to display/convert content in a file in/to a form other than its original form, like decimal or octal. Gladly, there's an inbuilt command line tool that you can use in situations like these.
-
-
Linux Host Support ☛ How to fix “405 error”
In this tutorial, we will explain more about the 405 website error and how to fix it. A 405 error is an HTTP not allowed error that prevents visitors from accessing the content of your website. The result of this error is a blank page and can be caused due to several reasons.
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Packages from Fedora’s COPR Repositories
Learn how to use COPR repositories to add more software to Fedora. Follow our guide and start installing today.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gitea on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitea on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Gitea is a powerful, open-source, self-hosted Git service that provides a user-friendly interface for managing repositories, collaborating with team members, and streamlining your development workflow.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLite on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SQLite on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. SQLite is a popular, lightweight, and self-contained SQL database engine that has become a staple in many software projects. Its simplicity, reliability, and cross-platform compatibility make it an ideal choice for embedded systems, mobile applications, and server-side scripting.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brave Browser on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on Fedora 40. Brave Browser, an open-source web browser built on Chromium, has gained popularity among GNU/Linux users due to its focus on privacy, ad-blocking capabilities, and impressive speed.
-
-
Linux Handbook ☛ umount Command in Linux
Learn some practical examples of using umount command to unmount the mounted disk partitions in GNU/Linux command line.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Optimize Performance And Battery Life With Auto-cpufreq In Linux
In this detailed tutorial, we will discuss how to optimize and improve your Laptop battery life using auto-cpufreq in Linux.
-
The New Stack ☛ Install Ollama Hey Hi (AI) on Ubuntu GNU/Linux to Use LLMs on Your Own Machine
Artificial intelligence is everywhere, and just about every company on the planet is looking to leverage it in some fashion.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Copy/Move a Docker Container to Another Host
Your Docker container is not confined to only a single place. Learn how you can move your Docker container and data volumes to another host.