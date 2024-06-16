Tux Machines

PineTab2: A Linux Tablet Featuring Rockchip RK3566 SoC and DanctNix Arch Linux

Powered by the Rockchip RK3566 processor, the PineTab2 integrates four Cortex-A55 64-bit ARM cores running at 1.8 GHz, alongside a MALI-G52 GPU. It is currently available in one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

DietPi June 2024 News (Version 9.5)

The June 2024 release of DietPi v9.5 introduces exciting new features, significant enhancements, and bug fixes to ensure a more robust and streamlined experience for users of various single-board computers. This version includes the introduction of a new software package, Forgejo, alongside updates tailored to enhance compatibility and performance.

IBASE Launches IB200: 2.5″ Compact SBC with AMD Ryzen for Edge Computing

IBASE Technology Inc has announced the release of its first ultra-compact 2.5″ single board computer, the IB200, specifically engineered for edge computing environments. The IB200 leverages the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series, providing enhanced graphics processing capabilities, ideal for applications requiring high computational power in a small form factor.

Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a Linux Micro Development Board with PoE Support

Embedded in the Luckfox Pico Ultra is Rockchip’s fourth-generation Neural Processing Unit, which supports int4, int8, and int16 hybrid quantization, as noted on the product page. This NPU delivers a computational power of 0.5 TOPS when using int8, and can reach up to 1.0 TOPS with int4.

Ubuntu’s App Center Now Finally Supports Installation of Local DEB Packages

When Canonical replaced the Ubuntu Software Center with the App Center application, which acts as a graphical interface to Canonical’s Snap Store, in the Ubuntu 23.10 release, it removed the ability to handle locally downloaded DEB packages.

Kubernetes v1.29: Mandala
Similar to previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.29 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features
Software: FOSS Weekly, DevToys, and FEX 2406 Tagged
Some FOSS news
Programming, New Human Interface Guidelines, and Databases
Some back end and coding stuff
Mozilla Firefox 127 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final version of the Firefox 127 web browser for download as a major release that introduces various new features and enhancements.
GNU Project/GNU Taler: Privacy-preserving Subscriptions, Discounts and Tax Deductable Donations, Cashless to e-Cash
Android Leftovers
Google Confirms ChromeOS Development Will Be Done On Large Chunks Of Android Stacks
FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE Announcement
BSD Developer Mike Karels Dies, FreeBSD 13 Testing
Web Browsers: Sites, Chrome Spying, and Firefox
Why Not Open Source?
Can we get the benefits of open source without the burden? Yes, I think plugins can do just that!
Open Hardware: MicroPython, Pi, and More
Security and Windows TCO
Android Leftovers
How to add gridlines in your Android's camera app and get the perfect shot
SparkyLinux 7.4 'Orion Belt' update rolls out: Here’s what's new
The much-anticipated update to Sparky 7, dubbed "Orion Belt," is officially here with its 7.4 version
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Chrome Remote Desktop
While the software is available for Linux, it’s proprietary software
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Debian 10 Long Term Support reaching end-of-life
The Debian Long Term Support (LTS) Team hereby announces that Debian 10 "buster" support will reach its end-of-life on June 30, 2024
This Week in GNOME: #152 Bottom Sheets
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 07 to June 14
Audacious 4.4 Released! New Plugin, Lyrics Provider, & Default to Qt6
Audacious, the popular lightweight audio player, released new 4.4 version this Wednesday!
Kirigami tutorial now ported to Qt6, Qt 6.8 Beta 1 is out
Openwashing: Foorp, Linux Foundation, OSI
Make free software normal
Tomeu Vizoso and Timur Kristóf on Kernel and Acceleration
Software: Leaf Node Monitoring, Classic Linux Tools Have Better Modern Alternatives, Mozilla, and LibreOffice
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GodotCon, Epic Games Store, and More
Fedora, DevConf.cz, and Paid-For Red Hat Fluff
Yaskawa robot uses Wind River Linux for AI and autonomy
Motoman Next also uses Nvidia’s Jetson Orin modules to add intelligence and handle tasks in unstructured environments
Security Leftovers
GNU/Linux Devices and Open Hardware
Raspberry Pi and Similar
Arduino Projects and News
Celebrating FreeBSD Day: A Journey Through 31 Years of Open Source Excellence
Mark your calendars and get ready for an extraordinary celebration as we embark on a week-long tribute to one of the most resilient and respected operating systems in the world—FreeBSD
Windows TCO Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Delete immediately 13 new Android malware apps
Wine 9.11 Debuts with Enhanced ARM Support
New Wine 9.11 release: Advanced C++ exception handling for ARM and increased DPI awareness
The Evolution of Linux-Based Smart Home Operating Systems
Linux-based operating systems are pivotal in meeting the evolving demands of smart homes
Adélie Linux is an Intriguing Independent Distribution
It's been a while since we checked out an independent Linux distribution. Adélie Linux sounds interesting
These Linux Tools Increased My Command-Line Productivity: Here’s How
Have you ever felt like you’re not getting the most out of your Linux terminal
Canonical Announce First RISC-V Laptop Running Ubuntu
Canonical has announced that it’s collaborating on a RISC-V laptop powered by Ubuntu
Best Free and Open Source Software
Here’s our verdict on some great free and open source alternatives to Google Charts
Smartphone users: You are Being Watched! Protect Your personal and professional lives to avoid digital rape
In today’s digital age, privacy is a luxury few can afford
GSOC Week 1 Week 2
This is the first blog post of my GSOC journey
This week in KDE: Final Plasma 6.1 polishing and new features for 6.2
Plasma 6.1 is due to be released in three days, and lots of attention went into final release readiness activities
HD/UHD Linux desktop scaling tricks mega-tutorial
Over the past five years or so, I've written about half a dozen articles on how to manage desktop and application scaling in Linux on high-density displays
Games: Killer Bean, Ancient Forge, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Steam Client
4 new stories from gamingonlinux
A Week of Celebrations [original]
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Free Software and the Web
Linux Centric Hardware
Debian and Canonical/Ubuntu News
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Android widgets gone wild
Ubuntu is Finally Adding DEB Installer Support to App Center
One of the biggest drawback to Ubuntu’s new App Center
RIP Lynn Conway, Whose Work Gave Us VLSI And Much More
Lynn Conway, American engineer and computer scientist
LibreOffice 24.8 Beta1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 24.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2024
today's howtos
AlmaLinux OS Now Officially Supports the Raspberry Pi 5 Computer
AlmaLinux developer Koichiro Iwao shared some exciting news today for those who want to run the free Red Hat Enterprise Linux alternative on a Raspberry Pi computer as the latest Raspberry Pi 5 model is officially supported.
Red Hat Statements and Puff Pieces
Mozilla censored for Vladimir Putin, gives "Firefox tips and tricks for creatives"
Summertime, Party Time [original]
News cycles aren't exactly abundant (with news), but we're coping by looking further for blog posts.
Latest Openwashing by Linux Foundation
Programming Leftovers
Microsoft's Lennart Poettering Releases systemd on Proprietary Microsoft Platform
Microsoft Grilled for Letting China and Russia Crack US Government Systems
Windows TCO Leftovers
Android Leftovers
The most eagerly anticipated emulator for Android is no more
Immich 1.106.1 Brings Similar Image Detection Feature
Immich's latest update simplifies setup and brings duplicate image detection
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The openSUSE Project today announced the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap 15.6 as the latest stable version of this openSUSE variant for those who prefer a more conservative and well-tested operating system.
This Open Source Active Probe Won’t Break the Bank
If you’re like us, the oscilloscope on your bench is nothing special
Fwupd 1.9.21 Introduces Support for Synaptics Carrera Devices
The latest fwupd 1.9.21 firmware update daemon fixes bugs and adds support for Synaptics Carrera and Wacom Movink devices
Switching to GNU/Linux: Mentally
Open Hardware: RPGA Feather, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11
The latest iteration of Deepin, V23 RC2, is here and the developers are looking for testers
Kernel Space and Instructionals/Technical Posts
IPFire Linux Firewall Gets Experimental Btrfs Support, Intel RFDS Mitigations
The IPFire Project released today a new update to their hardened open-source GNU/Linux distribution that primarily performs as a router or firewall, IPFire 2.29 Core Update 186.
Best Free and Open Source Software
This feature highlights the finest open source key value stores
Games: Car Park Capital, KINGDOM HEARTS, and More
Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a Linux Micro Development Board with PoE Support
The Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a compact, Linux-based micro development board powered by Rockchip RV1106
This Linux distro could be the solution for anyone jumping ship from Windows
If you have an older computer that Windows no longer supports, let wattOS give it new life
Debian's /tmpest in a teapot
By now, using tmpfs for the /tmp directory is a road well-traveled
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite prototype that runs Linux emerges from a brand you've probably never heard of - Tuxedo has 12-core CPU with 32GB RAM and surprise, surprise, Debian
But you won't be able to buy it for some time yet
LWN on Linux Kernel Space
now outside the paywall