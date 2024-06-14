Open Hardware: RPGA Feather, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ The RPGA Feather dev board pairs RP2040 chip with a Lattice iCE40 FPGA for sensor fusion projects
Oak Development Technologies’ RPGA Feather board integrates the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller with the iCE5LP4K FPGA from Lattice Semiconductor into a compact development board in the Adafruit Feather form factor. The iCE5LP4K FPGA is an ultra-low-power chip in the iCE40 Ultra product family designed for mobile applications such as smartphones, tablets, and handhelds, while the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller makes it much easier to program the FPGA using CircuitPython. We have seen Oak Development Technologies’ earlier forays into FPGA Feather-compatible products such as the IcyBlue board (also based on iCE5LP4K FPGA) and the Lattice FeatherWing.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi fireplace emulator
Lighting a real fire with wood was not an option. Creating a fake fire using a Raspberry Pi, LEDs, and a speaker was, however, a highly compelling one.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Bootstrapping CP/M-86 on an IBM 5160 PC/XT
We knew this was coming! After my 5160 XT retrospective, and my post about bootstrapping PC DOS 3.3, we’re now going to look at CP/M-86, the version of Gary Kildall’s OS ported from the Z80 to the IBM PC. The history of how MS-DOS came to rip off and supplant the world’s first successful microcomputer OS is worth its own post, but let’s get it running for now.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi powers creepy one-eyed, head-swiveling stuffed koala assistant with ChatGPT
In this project, Spiritual_Aside_7859 uses a Raspberry Pi 4, which is plenty capable of handling ChatGPT. However, you could get a performance boost by upgrading this to a Raspberry Pi 5. Some additional modules are thrown into the mix, including an OLED display for the eye, some WS2821B LED light strips for ambiance, and an ultrasonic sensor to detect people. Spiritual_Aside_7859 is also using a servo to turn the head so it can watch you from across the room—which is totally not creepy at all.