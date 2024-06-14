posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 14, 2024



Quoting: Fwupd 1.9.21 Introduces Support for Synaptics Carrera Devices —

Fwupd, a simple tool that aims to make managing firmware updates on Linux-based systems easier and more automatic, released version 1.9.21 and introduced enhancements and bug fixes.

The release’s highlight is a new configuration option in “fwupd.conf,” which allows developers to bypass the CHID (Computer Hardware ID) requirements during development.

Fwupd 1.9.21 also addresses several critical bugs, enhancing the reliability and performance of the software. Notably, the update resolves an issue with loading Wacom device flags from metadata, which is essential for properly functioning these devices.