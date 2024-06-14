Ubuntu’s App Center Now Finally Supports Installation of Local DEB Packages

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 14, 2024



When Canonical replaced the Ubuntu Software Center with the App Center application, which acts as a graphical interface to Canonical’s Snap Store, in the Ubuntu 23.10 release, it removed the ability to handle locally downloaded DEB packages.

Well, the wait is finally over and App Store now supports the installation of externally downloaded DEB packages. Of course, since this is not App Center’s default behavior, users will still need to right-click on a DEB package and choose to open it with the App Center application.

Read on