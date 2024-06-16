Open Hardware: MicroPython, Pi, and More

Upcycling and the right to repair are hot topics right now. Just because an electronic device has failed, or is no longer required, it shouldn’t mean instant landfill. When we came across a sad Sonos Play:1 that was more of a ‘Silence:1’, we decided to investigate the possibility of repurposing the high-quality speaker and enclosure. The result was a new lease of life with plenty of options within its capabilities. This tutorial shows how to do it and is not just for a Play:1, but more of an example of how you can give dead tech a new purpose.