Open Hardware: MicroPython, Pi, and More
Terence Eden ☛ Displaying a QR code in MicroPython on the Tildagon Badge
The Tildagon screen is 240x240 pixels. However, it is also a circle. This gives an internal square of 170x170 pixels. The drawing co-ordinates have 0,0 in the centre. Which means the target area is the red square as shown here:
Science Alert ☛ Insanely Fast Rubik's Cube World Record Has to Be Seen to Be Believed
A robot developed at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has just set a new world record for solving a Rubik's cube in the shortest time possible: it managed the feat in a mere 0.305 seconds, beating the previous record of 0.38 seconds which was also made by a robot developed by Mitsubishi.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Upcycle a Sonos Play:1
Upcycling and the right to repair are hot topics right now. Just because an electronic device has failed, or is no longer required, it shouldn’t mean instant landfill. When we came across a sad Sonos Play:1 that was more of a ‘Silence:1’, we decided to investigate the possibility of repurposing the high-quality speaker and enclosure. The result was a new lease of life with plenty of options within its capabilities. This tutorial shows how to do it and is not just for a Play:1, but more of an example of how you can give dead tech a new purpose.