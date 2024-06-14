Games: Car Park Capital, KINGDOM HEARTS, and More
Build the greatest car parks ever in the retro-tycoon styled Car Park Capital
I feel like I just need to play Car Park Capital after discovering it today. Styled much like a late 90s retro tycoon game, it looks like it's from a different time and I love it.
The KINGDOM HEARTS series is live on Steam - SE giving away multiple Steam Decks
Square Enix have now released the KINGDOM HEARTS series on Steam, enabling many more people to experience the grand adventure on Steam Deck and desktop Linux easily with Proton.
Bronze Age pixel-arts RTS game TFC: The Fertile Crescent 1.0 is out now
For those of you who love base-building RTS games like Age of Empires, perhaps give TFC: The Fertile Crescent a try now it's fully released.
Hypersomnia is a free and open source top-down competitive 2D shooter
Feeling competitive? Hypersomnia from Patryk Czachurski is a top-down 2D competitive online shooter. It's free, open source and you can play it via Steam or directly in your browser. The developer of it mentioned they wrote it in C++ without using a game engine, and some of the code they've written (rectpack2D) was even used in the likes of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.
Simple GOG client for Linux Minigalaxy version 1.3 is out now
If you need a GOG game downloader for Linux that's nice and simple, Minigalaxy just got updated with a few good bug fixes. While it's simple looking it's still pretty feature-filled allowing you to login and download your games, update them, install DLC, install Windows games with Wine and more.
Sun Haven is for Stardew Valley fans that want more and it now has controller support
Sun Haven is a multiplayer fantasy farming sim with dragons, magic, a main questline, RPG-style skill progression and a whole lot more.
SteamVR 2.6 released with experimental improvements to async on Linux
Valve released the latest update to SteamVR bringing with it a good few fixes, although most of it is for Steam Link. This follows on from a few recent Beta releases.
SteamOS 3.6.4 Preview for Steam Deck has fixes for DualSense, DisplayPort and more
Valve has released SteamOS 3.6.4 Preview for Steam Deck, a small update to the upcoming release aimed at addressing a few problematic bugs.