Microsoft's Lennart Poettering Releases systemd on Proprietary Microsoft Platform
-
Lennart Poettering: Announcing systemd v256
Yesterday evening we released systemd v256 into the wild.
-
Linuxiac ☛ Systemd 256 Rolls Out with Major Changes
Systemd 256 brings major updates, including deprecated support for cgroup v1, phase-out of System V scripts, and new features like systemd-vpick and importctl.
-
LWN ☛ systemd 256 released
Systemd 256 has been released. As usual, the list of changes is long; see
this article for an overview, or the
announcement for all the details.