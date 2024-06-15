Kirigami tutorial now ported to Qt6, Qt 6.8 Beta 1 is out
Kirigami tutorial now ported to Qt6
After three months, KDE’s Kirigami tutorial has been ported to Qt6. In case you are unaware of what Kirigami is: Qt provides two GUI technologies to create desktop apps: QtWidgets and QtQuick QtWidgets uses only C++ while QtQuick uses QML (plus optional C++ and JavaScript) Kirigami is a library made by KDE that extends QtQuick and provides a lot of niceties and quality-of-life components Strictly speaking there weren’t that many API changes to Kirigami.
Qt 6.8 Beta 1 Released
We have released Qt 6.8 Beta 1. As usual, Qt 6.8 Beta 1 is available via Qt Online Installer.