We have published Qubes Canary 039. The text of this canary and its accompanying cryptographic signatures are reproduced below. For an explanation of this announcement and instructions for authenticating this canary, please see the end of this announcement.

---===[ Qubes Canary 039 ]===--- 1. The date of issue of this canary is June 14, 2024. 2. There have been 102 Qubes security bulletins published so far. fourteen days of September 2024. Special note should be taken if no new Beginning with Qubes OS 4.3, there will be a new release signing key (RSK) [3] for every new major and minor Qubes OS release. [4] Until now, our policy has been to have one RSK for every major release (e.g., a single RSK for the entire Qubes OS 4 release series, beginning with Qubes OS 4.0). [5] Under the new policy, in addition to creating a new RSK for every major release (e.g., 4.0), we will also create a new RSK for every minor release (e.g., 4.3). Patch releases (e.g., 4.0.4 and 4.3.1) will use the same RSKs as their respective major and minor releases. (For example, 4.0.4 would use the 4.0 RSK, while 4.3.1 would use the 4.3 RSK.)