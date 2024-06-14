Security Leftovers
Qubes Canary 039
We have published Qubes Canary 039. The text of this canary and its accompanying cryptographic signatures are reproduced below. For an explanation of this announcement and instructions for authenticating this canary, please see the end of this announcement.
---===[ Qubes Canary 039 ]===--- 1. The date of issue of this canary is June 14, 2024. 2. There have been 102 Qubes security bulletins published so far. fourteen days of September 2024. Special note should be taken if no new Beginning with Qubes OS 4.3, there will be a new release signing key (RSK) [3] for every new major and minor Qubes OS release. [4] Until now, our policy has been to have one RSK for every major release (e.g., a single RSK for the entire Qubes OS 4 release series, beginning with Qubes OS 4.0). [5] Under the new policy, in addition to creating a new RSK for every major release (e.g., 4.0), we will also create a new RSK for every minor release (e.g., 4.3). Patch releases (e.g., 4.0.4 and 4.3.1) will use the same RSKs as their respective major and minor releases. (For example, 4.0.4 would use the 4.0 RSK, while 4.3.1 would use the 4.3 RSK.)
Google ☛ Driving forward in Android drivers
Android's open-source ecosystem has led to an incredible diversity of manufacturers and vendors developing software that runs on a broad variety of hardware. This hardware requires supporting drivers, meaning that many different codebases carry the potential to compromise a significant segment of Android phones.
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Unveiling Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): The Future of Secure Networking
In today’s digital landscape, the traditional network security model is increasingly insufficient to protect against sophisticated cyber threats. As businesses adapt to remote work and cloud-based infrastructures, the need for a more robust and adaptive security framework has never been greater. Enter Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), a revolutionary approach that’s reshaping the way we think about network security.