LWN on Linux Kernel Space

The "pidfdfs" virtual filesystem was added to the 6.9 kernel release as a way to export better information about running processes to user space. It replaced a previous implementation in a way that was, on its surface, fully compatible while adding a number of new capabilities. This transition, which was intended to be entirely invisible to existing applications, already ran into trouble in March, when a misunderstanding with SELinux caused systems with pidfdfs to fail to boot properly. That problem was quickly fixed, but it turns out that there was one more surprise in store, showing just how hard ABI compatibility can be at times.

A pidfd is a file descriptor that identifies a running process. Within the kernel, it must have all of the data structures that normally go along with file descriptors so that kernel subsystems know what to do with it. The kernel has, since the 2.6.22 release in 2007, had a small helper mechanism providing anonymous inodes to back up file descriptors on virtual filesystems that do not have a real file behind them. When the pidfd abstraction was added to the 5.1 kernel, it was naturally implemented using anonymous inodes, and all worked as intended.