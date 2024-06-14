Best Free and Open Source Software
14 Best Free and Open Source Key Value Stores for Big Data - LinuxLinks
A solution is a key value store. This is one of the non-relation database models, such as graph, document-oriented database models. Key value stores allow the application to store its data in a schema-less way. The data can be stored in a datatype of a programming language or an object. This removes the need for a fixed data model. Key value stores refers to a general concept of database where entities (values) are indexed using a unique key.
This feature highlights the finest open source key value stores. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who needs to store millions of data records, to help in statistical or real-time analysis. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.
Bun - fast JavaScript runtime - LinuxLinks
Bun is an all-in-one JavaScript runtime and toolkit designed for speed, complete with a bundler, test runner, and Node.js-compatible package manager. It ships as a single executable called bun.
At its core is the Bun runtime, a fast JavaScript runtime designed as a drop-in replacement for Node.js. It’s written in Zig and powered by JavaScriptCore under the hood, dramatically reducing startup times and memory usage.
syncBackup - backup and mirror your drives - LinuxLinks
There are different types of backup software including full backup software, incremental backup software, and image backup software.
syncBackup is software which lets you backup and mirror your drives. It’s a front-end for the hugely popular rsync utility, software for syncing data between systems. rsync has become a file transfer and synchronization standard.
Besides rsync, syncBackup needs ssh-askpass which handles the authentication process when the source or destination is using the shell to connect to a remote host via ssh.
Brisk - fast, multithreaded, cross-platform download manager - LinuxLinks
Brisk is billed as a fast, multithreaded, cross-platform download manager.
Brisk supports Browser Integration that allows for capturing downloads from the browser and adding them directly into the app.
Garnet - remote cache-store - LinuxLinks
Garnet implements a wide range of APIs including raw strings. It can handle multi-key transactions in the form of client-side RESP transactions and our own server-side stored procedures in C# and allows users to define custom operations on both raw strings and new object types, all in the convenience and safety of C#, leading to a lower bar for developing custom extensions.
