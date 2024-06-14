Best Free and Open Source Software

A solution is a key value store. This is one of the non-relation database models, such as graph, document-oriented database models. Key value stores allow the application to store its data in a schema-less way. The data can be stored in a datatype of a programming language or an object. This removes the need for a fixed data model. Key value stores refers to a general concept of database where entities (values) are indexed using a unique key.

This feature highlights the finest open source key value stores. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who needs to store millions of data records, to help in statistical or real-time analysis. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.