Games: Killer Bean, Ancient Forge, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Steam Client

Killer Bean looks absolutely nuts in the latest trailer
Over the top action? Check. You play as a Bean? Check. I'm not sure what else you need to really know about it other than you obviously need to play it.
Ancient Forge are giving away a custom-skin Steam Deck for Hotel Galactic
Hotel Galactic was recently revealed at the PC Gaming Show, a cozy management game inspired by Studio Ghibli's classic pictures and they're giving away one fancy looking Steam Deck.
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown gets a Steam release in August
Ubisoft have announced that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is finally coming to Steam on August 8th, making it much easier to play on Steam Deck and desktop Linux. No more screwing around with Epic Games Store or the Ubisoft Launcher as now it will be click and play thanks to Proton.
Steam Client updated with improvements for Steam Deck, Linux, VR and Steam Input
Lots and lots of improvements and bug fixes have arrived in the latest stable update to the Steam Client for Linux, macOS, Windows, VR and Steam Deck.