Tomeu Vizoso and Timur Kristóf on Kernel and Acceleration
Tomeu Vizoso: Rockchip NPU update 4: Kernel driver for the RK3588 NPU submitted to mainline
In the past few weeks I have been working on among other things a kernel driver for the NPU in the Rockchip RK3588 SoC, new from the ground up.
It is now fully working and after a good amount of polishing I sent it yesterday to the kernel mailing lists, for review.
Timur Kristóf: Rabbit holes in shader linking
In the previous post I gave an introduction to shader linking. Mike has already blogged about this topic a while ago, focusing mostly on Zink, and now it’s time for me to share some of my adventures about it too, but of course focusing on how we improved it in RADV and the various rabbit holes that this work has lead me to.