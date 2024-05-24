Releases: GCompris 4.1, Stratus Redundant Linux (SRL) 3.0, Rufus 4.5
Release GCompris 4.1
You can find packages of this new version for GNU/Linux, Windows, Android, Raspberry Pi and macOS on the download page. This update will also be available soon in the Android Play store, the F-Droid repository and the backdoored Windows store.
Thank you all,
Timothée & Johnny
ARC ☛ Latest Release of Stratus’ Linux-Based Fault Tolerance and Virtualization Software Increases Edge Infrastructure Capabilities
Stratus Technologies, an SGH company, announced the release of Stratus Redundant Linux (SRL) 3.0, the latest version of its Linux-based operating system for the Stratus ztC Edge platform, and everRun 8.0, the newest iteration of the company’s continuous availability software, which provides fault-tolerant performance across heterogeneous x86-based compute infrastructure.
Neowin ☛ New Rufus 4.5 has Windows and Linux improvements, for UEFI, NTFS, MBR, ISO, GRUB
Rufus, which is one of the most popular third-party utilities for creating bootable media, has received the latest update today. The new version, 4.5.2180, is available for download now and is based on the beta that was released earlier this month.
The new version brings runtime UEFI bootloader hash validation using the MD5 (Message Digest 5) algorithm checksum method. The idea is to perform self-verification at each boot rather than after a media creation.