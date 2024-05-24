today's leftovers

Maintainers of open-source projects sometimes have disagreements with contributors over how contributions are reviewed, modified, merged, and credited. A written policy describing how contributions are handled can help maintainers set reasonable expectations for potential contributors. In turn, that can make the maintainer's job easier because it can help reduce a source of friction in the project. A guide to help create this kind of policy for a project has recently been developed.

People sometimes have rather different expectations about how open-source projects function with regard to contributions. For example, a recent discussion about how to credit a Linux kernel patch that had two authors attracted more than 600 comments, covering a wide range of opinions from "the original author should have sole credit" to "the original author should get no credit at all". Another kind of disagreement is over which types of contributions are welcome: some projects don't want external contributions, or any new features, but contributors keep sending them anyway.