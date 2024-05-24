openSUSE Asia Summit 2024 and More
openSUSE Asia Summit 2024 Logo Competition Announcement
openSUSE.Asia Summit 2024 Logo Competition We are pleased to announce the launch of our logo contest for the openSUSE.Asia Summit 2024! The logo plays a crucial role in representing the spirit and identity of the event. Each year, the distinct logos from previous Summits have beautifully reflected the diverse communities...
New Episode Launches in Workshop Series
The new episode will take viewers on an insightful journey into the world of testing and breaking builds. The session focuses on the automation of repetitive tasks and will demonstrate how to leverage tools and techniques to automate build testing.