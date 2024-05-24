BSD Leftovers
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 560: Why not BSD
FreeBSD Status Report First Quarter 2024, Why not BSD, LibreSSL version 3.9.2 released, Running NetBSD on OmniOS using bhyve, X.Org on NetBSD, Unix version control lore: what, ident, How I search in 2024, sshd split into multiple binaries, and more
MWL ☛ 46: The Innumerable Things I Detest
Run Your Own Mail Server is at copyedit and live on Kickstarter, so I’m working on my TLS course for BSDCan. The course is stolen from the pages of TLS Mastery, of course, because I’d rather skip the conference than actually research a new topic for a talk, so that’s what you get this week.